Paris Haute Couture Week, CFDA Resort Shows Canceled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The news marked the latest upheavals in the fashion world caused by the global emergency.

The lists of cancellations in the fashion world continues to grow due to the global novel coronavirus pandemic, with multiple fashion weeks across Europe and the United States cancelled and one postponed.

In Paris, the show will not go on for men's fashion week, slated for June, and the haute couture shows (which would have included the highly anticipated return of Balenciaga), scheduled for July, with both being cancelled by the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. In a statement on Friday, the Federation announced, "In light of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry."

London's men's fashion week was cancelled, while Milan's men's fashion shows were postponed to September and will be merged with the women's runway presentations.

In the United States, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has decided to cancel New York Fashion Week's Resort 2021 shows, while postponing the men's shows which were originally set for July. No new date for the men's presentations was announced. "The decision was based on the current global situation, the ongoing uncertainty regarding its impact on retailers and their open-to-buys, and designers' challenges in producing collections at this moment," read a statement from the CFDA.