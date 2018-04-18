Paris Hilton Talks 'Simple Life' Reunion at The Colleagues' Spring Luncheon

The annual event honored Oscar de la Renta's Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

There were few empty seats at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel's Grand Ballroom Tuesday afternoon for the 30th Annual Colleagues’ Spring Luncheon. The Colleagues, a group founded in 1950 that works to serve children in Los Angeles who have been harmed by violence, abuse and neglect, hosted the fundraising event yearly to award key figures in the community.

At this year’s event actress Jane Seymour and co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, were awarded the Champion of Children Award. De la Renta has been a host of the organization’s event for years with this being Kim and Garcia’s second year attending since stepping into the top roles at the fashion house.

As longtime friends of Kim and Garcia, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild presented the award. Garcia told The Hollywood Reporter the decision to invite the two to present was as simple as sending a “three sentence text.”

“They were one of our first supporters of us coming back to Oscar,” he said. “They are, so to speak, very much the mayors of this town and they represent the continuing legacy of a customer that we have here and hopefully a new one that we’ll get.”

Hilton said the decision was an easy one to make, saying once she learned more about the organization it was “something I really wanted to be a part of and to support.”

With the recent uptick of TV show reboots, Hilton was quick to quash rumors of a possible Simple Life reunion with Nicole Richie. She said while the show was "timeless and iconic" there was no place in either her nor Richie's schedules to bring it back. She said she's focused instead on her appearance in the upcoming documentary The American Meme, which is set to premiere at New York's Tribeca Film Festival on April 27.

"I’m getting tons of offers to do a docu-series show, basically on my business, my life, the wedding," she said. "Just the next chapter of my life. I'm very busy, but we’ll see what happens." (Hilton became engaged to actor Chris Zilka in January.)

Following the award presentations Kim and Garcia delivered a West coast debut of their Fall 2018 collection, featuring a few new pieces not seen in the February show. Garcia said they included child models for this show as a nod to the organization, and also tailored the pieces to their new clients.

When asked about what it feels like to continue the legacy de la Renta started, he said, “I think it’s big shoes to fill. It’s an honor to take the collection here first before anyone else and show this side of the country what we just showed in February. It’s great, we’re doing it for such a great cause.”