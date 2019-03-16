Paris Jackson Says it's "Not My Role" to Defend Michael Jackson Against Abuse Claims

The 20-year-old model took to Twitter Thursday to let the world know that she doesn't feel it's her place publicly speak out about the documentary or abuse claims against her dad.

Paris Jackson is making it clear that she doesn't want to comment about the bombshell HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which accuses her late father Michael Jackson of sexually abusing two underage boys.

"There’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense," Paris wrote, noting that her cousin Taj "is doing a perfect job on his own and I support him."

She continued, "I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me."

The four-hour, two-part Leaving Neverland, directed by Dan Reed, chronicles allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

The late pop star's estate and other family members have vehemently denied the claims brought forth in the doc.

