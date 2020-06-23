Paris Jackson Docuseries 'Unfiltered' Lands at Facebook Watch

The daughter of Michael Jackson and her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, will let viewers follow their band The Soundflowers on the digital platform.

As Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn release the debut EP for their band The Soundflowers, the duo are set to launch a docuseries on Facebook Watch to allow fans to follow their folk-indie musical collaboration as the daughter of Michael Jackson explains her insecurities as an artist.

The Soundflowers’ six-parter, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, will debut its first episode on the digital platform on June 30. The docuseries, to run weekly on Tuesdays through Aug. 4, will explore the band’s evolution together.

And the trailer for the upcoming Facebook Watch series highlights Paris Jackson describing her struggles to emerge from the media glare around her late father. In the years since Michael Jackson's sudden death in 2009, daughter Paris made TV and acting appearances and hinted at a future in music that has come with The Soundflowers.

“You see a kid grow up in the public eye and forget that I am a human,” Paris Jackson says at one point in the trailer amid footage of her running from the pursuing paparazzi.

She adds that Glenn understands "the pain I've gone through all my life. He helps me realize this is what I was born to do."

The Soundflowers debuted their self-titled debut EP, The Soundflowers on Tuesday.