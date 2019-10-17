Parsley Health Opens Holistic Members-Only Clinic in West Hollywood

UTA and WME are among those finding new ways to help employees stay healthy amid high Hollywood anxiety as a new holistic health and membership club launches in West Hollywood on Thursday.

It was only a matter of time before someone mashed up the L.A. trends of holistic health and membership clubs. Enter Parsley Health, opening Oct. 17 in West Hollywood.

Parsley members meet with doctors for up to five visits a year, with a personalized plan, biomarker testing and unlimited messaging access to health coaches, for $150 a month (Parsley is classified as a primary care provider but does not accept insurance). It's the latest direct primary care offering for VIPs looking for an elite touch to their healthcare. Others include the concierge practice One Medical Group, founded in 2007, which services patients in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, downtown L.A. and West Hollywood; and the high-tech start-up Forward — backed by investors including Ashton Kutcher, Bono and Matthew McConaughey — which uses artificial intelligence and cutting-edge full-body scans to provide preventative care to members for $149 a month (its Westfield Century City location opened in 2017).

Parsley, founded in 2016 with locations already in New York and San Francisco, launches in L.A. with support from a Hollywood heavyweight: UTA, whose employee initiative United Wellness hosted a panel featuring Parsley's founder, physician Robin Berzin, on Oct. 14. "The agency lifestyle comes with a unique schedule," says agent Katrina Escudero, who co-chairs United Wellness. Adds Berzin, "Parsley is perfect for people in [entertainment] because we offer convenient online access 365 days a year, and you can have any visit via video."

And UTA isn't the only agency promoting wellness for stressed reps. On World Mental Health Day Oct. 10, WME joined Live Nation and Friends at Work to launch Tour Support, a program (a division of the nonprofit suicide prevention foundation LightHopeLife) to provide mental health resources to those who work in the live music business. CAA hosts an annual wellness expo in addition to onsite mammograms, biometrics testing, skin cancer testing and a vision clinic for employees; ICM Partners offers biweekly mindfulness meditation groups and quarterly Healthy Happy Hours that have featured everything from cryofacials to sound baths; and Paradigm provides guided meditation onsite and holds employee competitions for participation in charity walks and runs, among many other benefits and programs.

A version of this story first appeared in the Oct. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.