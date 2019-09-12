Participant Gives CEO David Linde a New Multiyear Deal

The new multiyear deal follows Linde joining Jeff Skoll's media company in 2015 and receiving a tribute at the Toronto Film Festival this week.

Participant on Thursday said it has renewed the contract for CEO David Linde with a new multiyear deal. He first joined the company as CEO in 2015.

"David has done an exceptional job taking Participant to new heights the last four years," company founder Jeff Skoll said in a statement. "He possesses a rare combination of entertainment industry acumen, keen artistic sensibility and a true passion to make a difference in the world through storytelling. I am grateful for his dedicated partnership and thrilled to be working with David for many years to come."

Linde's recent content slate includes Oscar-winners Green Book, Spotlight, Roma and A Fantastic Woman. "I'm incredibly grateful to Jeff's passion and commitment and to his continued trust in me in helping carry out his vision of lasting impact," Linde said in his own statement.

Participant, which launched in 2004, focuses on movies, TV shows, publishing and digital content that inspire and compel social change. The studio received the TIFF Impact Award on Sept. 9 at the Toronto Film Festival's TIFF Tribute Gala.

Past films backed by Participant also include An Inconvenient Truth, Contagion, The Help, Lincoln, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Square and Citizenfour.