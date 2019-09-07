Participant Media Shortens Name in Rebrand

Jeff Skoll's production studio will now go by a shorter moniker.

Jeff Skoll's Participant Media has rebranded and will now be known simply as Participant.

The corporate makeover, which includes a new logo, marks the studio's 15th anniversary and comes as Skoll and CEO David Linde's production banner is set to be feted Monday night at the Toronto Film Festival.

"The company’s motivation is to create more participants and more impact, all in service to Participant’s goal of creating a more sustainable world of peace and prosperity. And now they are calling out to all consumers: Participants wanted," Participant said in a statement.

The studio, which launched in 2004 and focuses on movies, TV shows, publishing and digital content that inspire and compel social change, will receive the TIFF Impact Award on Sept. 9 at the annual TIFF Tribute Gala. Past films backed by Participant include An Inconvenient Truth, Contagion, The Help, Lincoln, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Square and Citizenfour.

Participant also produced the Oscar-winner Green Book by director Peter Farrelly after it earned the top People's Choice award at last year's Toronto Film Festival.