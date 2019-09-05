Participant Promotes Diane Weyermann to Chief Content Officer

The announcement was made Thursday by CEO David Linde at the Toronto Film Festival.

Participant Media has promoted Diane Weyermann to the role of chief content officer.

Weyerman will continue reporting to CEO David Linde, who announced the promotion Thursday at the Toronto Film Festival, where Participant has been on a roll with Oscars for Roma and Green Book.

In her new role, Weyermann will focus on documentary film and TV, alongside department senior vp Elise Pearlstein (film) and Miura Kite (TV), while working with Linde and the company’s newly announced heads of narrative film, Robert Kessel and Anikah McLaren, on future narrative content.

The promotion follows a restructuring of Participant’s creative department after former president of narrative film and television Jonathan King departed.

"Since 2005, I’ve been proud to call Participant my home and have had the great fortune to collaborate with seminal storytellers, whose powerful films have inspired audiences around the world," Weyerman said in a statement.

She was last promoted to president, handling film and TV documentaries, in 2017. “Diane has uniquely helped fulfill Participant’s mission over the last 15 years,” Participant founder Jeff Skoll said in a statement.

“The only thing that surpasses Diane’s unassailable integrity is her extraordinary judgement on stories that matter. Her creative partnership, her unparalleled work ethic, her mentorship of others, her deep relationships with the filmmaking community — the list of talents goes on and on," he added.

Participant, which focuses on movies, TV shows, publishing and digital content that inspire and compel social change, will receive the TIFF Impact Award on Monday at the annual TIFF Tribute Gala.

Past films backed by Participant include An Inconvenient Truth, Contagion, The Help, Lincoln, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Square and Citizenfour.

Participant also produced Alfonso Cuarón's Roma, which earned the best foreign language Oscar earlier this year and screened in Toronto after earning the top prize at Venice, where the Netflix film debuted.