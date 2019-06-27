Participant's Jeff Skoll, David Linde to Receive Toronto Fest Tribute

The duo will receive the TIFF Impact award after their Oscar-winner 'Green Book' earned the top People's Choice at Toronto last year.

After the Oscar-winner Green Book by director Peter Farrelly earned the top People's Choice award at last year's Toronto Film Festival, Jeff Skoll and David Linde's production banner Participant Media is set to be feted in Toronto this September.

Participant, which focuses on movies, TV shows, publishing and digital content that inspire and compel social change, will receive the TIFF Impact Award on Sept. 9 at the annual TIFF Tribute Gala.

Past films backed by Participant include An Inconvenient Truth, Contagion, The Help, Lincoln, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Square and Citizenfour.

Participant also produced Alfonso Cuarón's Roma, which earned the best foreign language Oscar and screened in Toronto after earning the top prize at Venice, where the Netflix film debuted.

The TIFF Tribute Gala will also introduce a new Mary Pickford Award to honor an emerging female talent to be named in the coming weeks.

The annual award is timed for MGM/United Artists’ 100th anniversary and is named after Pickford, a Toronto native who co-founded the United Artists studio in 1919 with Charlie Chaplin, Douglas Fairbanks and D.W. Griffith.

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival is set to run Sept. 5-15.