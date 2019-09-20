Partners in Design: 'Hunger Games' Makeup, 'Friends' Fashion Line by Ralph Lauren

Kith celebrates Barbie’s 60th anniversary with a styling contest judged by Hollywood pros, Nicki Minaj teams with Fendi, and Post Malone launches sustainable Arnette sunglasses.

Partners in Design highlights the latest design collaborations with a Hollywood bent, from brands teaming up with stars to new pairings between industry-loved brands and film- or TV-focused product lines.

The Hunger Games: The Exhibition

Following The Hunger Games: The Exhibition that launched at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in May, LASplash Cosmetics has developed a line of liquid eyeliners, liquid lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and faux lashes especially for the hotel. The Hunger Games cosmetics include two collections: the Capitol and Girl on Fire. The high-impact glitter liquid eyeliner ($15) comes in six shades, while the lipstick ($18), come in four shades: Capitol (mauve), Girl on Fire (red with gold glitter), Katniss (matte nude pink) and Primrose (matte nude).

The two eyeshadow palettes ($25) come in either the Capital Palette, with shades including White Rose, Bubbly, Effie and Caesar, or The District Palette, which consists of Primrose, Buttercup, Tigris and Cinna. There are four varieties of faux eyelashes ($12), too. The items will be available in-store at MGM Grand starting on Friday.

Friends x Ralph Lauren

Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green worked at Ralph Lauren for a number of seasons in the hit show, so it's no surprise that the brand decided to get in on the 25th anniversary party. Teaming up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Ralph Lauren is presenting a curated wear-to-work collection, dubbed The One Where They Wore Ralph Lauren, reflecting the quintessential American fashion label’s timeless styles that have been a staple in many a modern working woman’s wardrobe.

The collection, comprised of pieces from Polo and Lauren Ralph Lauren, features traditional wool suiting, crested blazers, and turtlenecks mixed with with leather trousers, and midi and miniskirts in leather, suede and plaid. There are also jackets in velvet, faux leopard fur and purple shearling as well as equestrian-inspired accessories.

Along with the collection, fans of the show will get to experience being in the show as select Friends sets will be recreated at Bloomingdales (where die-hards will remember Rachel worked as a personal shopper). On Sept. 21 through Sept. 27, the 59th Street flagship store will offer complimentary coffee in a replica of Central Perk (where shoppers can lounge), while Rachel’s office will be set up on the 3rd floor complete with the famous orange sofa. Every two weeks, the location installations will travel to a different Bloomingdale’s location including White Plains, Bergen County, Aventura, and the upcoming Norwalk store. The collection is available at Bloomingdales, as well as globally in select Ralph Lauren retail stores and on RalphLauren.com.

Barbie x Kith

Cult streetwear destination Kith is celebrating Barbie’s 60th anniversary in a big way, with an exhibition at the New York flagship store, displaying the iconic doll's enduring pop culture legacy, and a styling competition that will lead to a new limited-edition Barbie produced by Mattel. Participants can sign up to customize one of four unique Barbie dolls with 80 bespoke apparel and accessory pieces, sourced from the real-life Kith Women line. A panel of judges, including Hollywood stylists like Maeve Reilly (clients include Hailey Bieber), Ade Samuel (Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright) and Dianne Garcia (Kendrick Lamar, SZA), alongside Kith founder Ronnie Fieg and Kith Women’s creative director Jackie Kim, will narrow the competition down to six dolls. Then the public will vote, via Kith Women's social platforms, with the winning design available on Barbie in late 2020.

“For sixty years, Barbie has been an international pop-culture phenomenon, offering girls around the globe a chance to play, tell stories and, most importantly, to dream,” says Fieg. “Kith echoes this mindset by presenting an immersive world for its customers by engaging them through a unique retail environment that fosters creativity.” The festivities begin at Kith’s Soho outpost on Sept. 21, with the contest running until Sept. 29 and the retrospective ending on Oct. 2.

Nick Minaj x Fendi

Nicki Minaj rapped about having her "Fendi prints on" in Chun-Li, the lead single off her fourth album last year, and now she’s created a capsule collection with that very name, as part of the next chapter of Fendi’s FF Series. The rapper worked with creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi and the Italian design studio on a range of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories for women and men. In hot pink and silver, the line infuses the traditional Fendi logo pattern with a futuristic look, through shimmering surfaces and rich textures. Think body-hugging silhouettes paired with over-sized puffers and coats, and accessories such as the Peekaboo and Baguette bags in a range of sizes and colors. The Fendi Print's On collection will be sold in 52 Fendi boutiques around the world, starting Oct. 16, after it launches on fendi.com on Oct. 14.

Post Malone x Arnette

Fresh off his third album release, Post Malone, who was named an Arnette brand ambassador in May this year, is letting the world see life through his laid-back eyes. Malone is releasing three frames through the brand — a favorite among surfers and skaters — made of sustainable materials.

The Post Malone x Arnette collaboration features Posty's signature sunglass style, inspired by his everything-but-ordinary attitude. In black and yellow hues, the frames are created from bio-based BTR600 plastic and come in eco-friendly packaging. There's also an Arnette Street Style collection of four additional frames to complement the collaboration. The Post Malone x Arnette shades are available now on SunglassHut.com starting from $89.95.