Partners in Design: The Latest Hollywood-Centric Fashion Collaborations for June

Miley Cyrus creates a pro-choice hoodie with Marc Jacobs, while other brands collaborate on 'Harry Potter' and 'Rocketman' collections.

Partners in Design highlights the latest design collaborations with a Hollywood bent, from brands teaming up with stars, to new pairings between Hollywood-loved brands and new film- or television-focused product lines.

Barbour

On June 10, model and designer Alexa Chung released an outerwear collection with British heritage fashion brand Barbour, including waterproof hooded rain jackets and waxed cotton jackets (starting at $429).

Fabletics

Kate Hudson's athletic brand Fabletics, founded in 2013, launched a capsule collection on June 7 with dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler called The Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics capsule. "Maddie embodies our values and creatively expresses herself everyday through movement and dance," Hudson said in a statement, while Ziegler added, "I've been dancing for as long as I can remember, so having activewear that not only looks great but also moves with me is so important to feeling good, both on and off stage." Pieces include sports bras, pocket shorts, muscle tanks, footwear and high-waisted leggings.

Lucky Brand

In time for Rocketman's debut on May 31, Lucky Brand captured Elton John's musical style in seven vintage-inspired tees ($39.50 each).

Marc Jacobs

Miley Cyrus' brand Happy Hippie is standing up for abortion rights by releasing a collab with Marc Jacobs on June 4, with all proceeds benefitting Planned Parenthood. The first charitable item from Jacobs' new line The Marc Jacobs, the pink sweatshirt reads "Don't F-ck with My Freedom" over a picture of Cyrus (whose episode of Black Mirror dropped on June 5) holding grapefruits over her breasts ($175).

Parley for the Oceans

Parley, a global network of creatives aiming to save the ocean, created Ocean Plastic bags in collaboration with acclaimed modern artists Ed Ruscha, Doug Aitken, Walton Ford, Jenny Holzer, Pipilotti Rist, Julian Schnabel and Rosemarie Trockel. The limited-edition totes, sold at MoMA and the Tate among other museums, are each made from five recycled plastic bottles. Purchases benefit global ocean clean-ups.

Privé Revaux

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch brought the mean-girl style of Cheryl Blossom to her new collection with Privé Revaux, out in May. The M3 sunglasses come in three styles: the thin rectangular Monroe, the red statement Matrix and the cat eye Mads ($39.95 per pair).

S'well

Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle site Poosh teamed with S'well to create a limited-edition Poosh x S’well baby blue water bottle ($20 of each bottle goes to marine conservation group Oceana). "Protecting our planet is more important now than ever. I want to do my part to make sure that our children have a beautiful world for years to come," Kardashian said in a statement.

Vans

Vans debuted its Harry Potter collection on June 7, featuring a tie-dye hoodie with the Deathly Hallows symbol and sneakers repping the four Hogwarts houses. Those with a darker sense of style can sport a black backpack with the Death Eater motif; news junkies can don The Daily Prophet newsprint ComfyCush Era shoes.