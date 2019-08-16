Partners in Design: Stylist Micaela Erlanger's Curated Handbags, New Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next" Perfume

Plus, HAIM celebrates Ugg's new shoes and Lil Wayne collabs with American Eagle.

Partners in Design highlights the latest design collaborations with a Hollywood bent, from brands teaming up with stars to new pairings between industry-loved brands and film- or TV-focused product lines.

Brahmin

Stylist Micaela Erlanger has added Brahmin's luxury handbags to the looks of many clients, including Lupita Nyong'o and Lucy Hale. For the company's Fall 2019 line, Erlanger curated a selection of bags in styles called the Ella, Evie, Faith, Ingrid and Priscilla ($265 to $515). The totes, crossbodies and smaller silhouettes come in alligator-style embossed leather and lots of red, which the stylist calls "a neutral in a very fashion-forward way."

"The new Faith bag is amazing. It's an upgrade on what the microbag trend has been, but this is a pouchette and it's one of my favorite styles for the season," Erlanger tells The Hollywood Reporter. "A small bag like the Faith is definitely much more practical, because let's be real, you have to fit your essentials in wherever you're going. So to me this is sort of the perfect hybrid and definitely a piece that would live forever in your wardrobe."

The collection is available through October, and Erlanger will again collab with Brahmin for the holidays.

Luxe Brands

The Florida-based beauty company behind Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez scents, Luxe Brands continues its relationship with Ariana Grande with her new "Thank U, Next" fragrance, launching at Ulta.com on Aug. 18 and in stores Sept. 1.

“I wanted to make a fragrance that smells related to my first fragrance Ari but more summery, so I revisited Ari’s fruity pear and raspberry notes and changed it up by adding some coconut," Grande said in a statement. "I was inspired to design a bottle that represented the message of my song 'Thank U, Next' — the emergence of the perfume from the broken heart represents moving forward from a challenging chapter.” The fragrance was created by perfumer Jerome Epinette of Byredo and Atelier Cologne ($42 for 1 oz).

Ugg

Bicoastal-based fashion label Eckhaus Latta worked with Ugg on an autumn/winter 2019 line, which was feted by dining al fresco on Aug. 14 while overlooking a shining view of downtown L.A. Eckhaus Latta brought its boundary-free aesthetic to Ugg with heels and revamped furry boots, out Sept. 3 at Ugg.com, eckhauslatta.com and select retailers worldwide. For designer Mike Eckhaus, it was exciting to take the "middle school popular girl shoe" and "interpreting it in a language that felt suiting to Ecklaus Latta," which ultimately led to the twist of "let's make it as blocky as possible," he told THR.

It was also a proud moment for president of fashion lifestyle at Deckers Brands, Andrea O'Donnell, who told THR of Eckhaus Latta, "They've got this really great way into fashion, which is modern, it's intellectual and it's sexy. ... They challenged us to think differently about what Ugg can stand for," like a square toe for starters. "For so long, Ugg has defined itself as one thing," she adds, emphasizing Ugg's representation of the California lifestyle, with fans such as Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, the Jenners and Hailey Bieber.

Guests of the dinner (including the band HAIM) enjoyed natural wines and a foraged meal by Santa Cruz-based culinary outfit Kin&Kitchen, serving up zebra stripe tomatoes with feta and onions; squash and caramelized corn with sage and lime crema; rack of lamb with radish confit; and an amaro and mezcal shot followed by sheeps milk ricotta tartlets and lavender mint tea.

American Eagle

American Eagle — whose lingerie/swimwear line Aerie has tapped Busy Philipps and Samira Wiley as faces — partnered with Lil Wayne on a menswear capsule that dropped Aug. 10. The 25-piece AE x Young Money line includes jeans, hoodies, tees, shorts, boxers, socks and hats ($15.95 to $99.95), some featuring Young Money graphics and tie-dye from the musician that released "Sucker for Pain" on the Suicide Squad soundtrack.

“I define my own style, on my own terms, and created a collection with American Eagle that is unapologetically me,” Lil Wayne said in a statement. “The AE x Young Money collection brings together music and fashion, two of the most powerful forms of self-expression that have allowed me to always live my truth.”

NakedCashmere

Pure cashmere brand NakedCashmere collaborated with Mickey and the Bear actress Camila Morrone to release a Fall 2019 capsule collection, launching Sept. 5. The partner of Leonardo DiCaprio, Morrone included dusters, roll-neck sweaters, crew-neck sweaters, bralettes and tops in her line — plus a travel set with socks, an eye mask and a pillowcase for high-end jet-setting ($85 to $595).