Partners in Design: Sneakers Inspired by 'SpongeBob' Characters and Jennifer Lopez's Versace Gown

The Coffee Bean launches 'Central Perk' products, Billie Eilish teams with Freak City on an apparel line, and Nike releases another Travis Scott Air Jordan.

Partners in Design highlights the latest design collaborations with a Hollywood bent, from brands teaming up with stars to new pairings between industry-loved brands and film- or TV-focused product lines.

Concepts

Lifestyle brand Concepts released a collaboration with Versace, inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s green chiffon Versace gown worn to the 2000 Grammy Awards. Versace translated the vibrant green jungle motif for the limited-edition Chain Reaction sneaker ($1,075) with chain-link rubber soles, available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Friends fanatics rejoice. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Warner Bros. has launched Central Perk-themed coffee and tea products, including a "How You Brewin'" mug and "We Were on a Coffee Break" mug, online July 22 and in stores July 31. Inspired by the six besties that share a cup of joe over 10 seasons, the Coffee Bean will add beverages named for each character to its menu, in honor of the sitcom's 25th anniversary.

“The Joey” is a mango cold brew tea, “The Monica” is a midnight mocha cold brew, “The Rachel” is a green matcha latte, “The Ross” is a classic flat white, “The Chandler” is a caramel coconut latte and “The Phoebe” is a cookies and cream ice blended drink.

Nike

The footwear company is going under the sea with its Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants collab, announced July 22 and to release on Aug. 10. SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Krabs and Sandy Cheeks are all reimagined as iterations of Nike's Kyrie 5 sneakers fit for Bikini Bottom.

Freak City

Freak City, a Los Angeles-based clothing space that doubles as a party venue for Hollywood, launched a collaboration with singer Billie Eilish on July 19. The limited-edition capsule includes tees, tube tops, hoodies and shorts covered in Eilish's signature graffiti graphics (starting at $40). The bold, baggy and androgynous aesthetic is similar to the musician's trademark on-stage ensembles.

Privé Revaux

Ashley Benson, known for her role as Hanna Marin in ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars, partnered with Privé Revaux to launch her first capsule line with the sunglasses company. Called the Benzo collection, the line was released on Monday, July 22, and features three styles in various colors ($39.95). Benson (currently dating Cara Delevingne) has a stake in the brand, as do actors Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Hollywood fashion stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn (who work with Lopez).

Coco and Breezy

Lifestyle brand The Helm touts female entrepreneurs and showcases female-led businesses. Now they’re teaming up with the designers who collaborated on Prince’s third-eye glasses, Coco and Breezy, to launch the “Dreamer” sunglasses line for women (starting at $220).

A portion of the revenue will be invested in The Helm’s next VC fund, focused on building future generations of female business owners. Coco and Breezy’s shades have been worn by Lady Gaga, Samira Wiley, Rhianna, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato and Jaden Smith. The aviator-style sunnies, available in various finishes, debut Tuesday, July 23.

Fame and Partners

The daughter of Duran Duran singer John Taylor and multi-hyphenate Amanda de Cadenet, Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor released a limited-edition capsule collection for Fame and Partners focused on '80s maximalism and safari-chic styles (starting at $129) designed to flatter an array of body types. Bowing on Monday, July 22, pieces include a matching striped wrap top and skirt, an easy full-skirted shirtdress, a tie-waist jumpsuit and high-waisted trousers.

Nike

Not to outdo itself, Nike also unveiled a Cactus Jack collab with Travis Scott (partner to Kylie Jenner) for an Air Jordan I Low in earth tones, released on Friday, July 19.