Partners in Design: Zoe Kravitz's YSL Lipstick, Reese Witherspoon's Tailgate Decor

And get a proper English shave, as on 'Downton Abbey,' with a new themed men's razor line.

Partners in Design highlights the latest design collaborations with a Hollywood bent, from brands teaming up with stars to new pairings between industry-loved brands and film- or TV-focused product lines.

Draper James

It's nearly football season, and Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand Draper James is working with party company Coterie for any and all fall tailgating needs. Products including "Game Day" balloon banners, cupcake toppers, napkins and cups are infused with Witherspoon’s Southern spunk, as evidence with the slogan "Go Y’all" ($6-$9). It’s the first of three collections with Coterie rolling out in the next three months.

"The Draper James girl loves to entertain, so the partnership with Coterie was a perfect match. This line is full of charming party products that capture the spirit of both brands and add just the right touch to every table and tailgate party this season," said Kathryn Sukey, head of design at Draper James, in a statement.

Yves Saint Laurent

YSL Beauty worked with Big Little Lies actress and perpetual cool girl Zoe Kravitz on a lipstick capsule named after people she loves — Wolf's Red is named for her stepbrother, Scout's Red for her dog and three nude shades called Arlene for her grandmother, Maris for one godmother and Honey for another ($38). As for the tubes, Kravitz was inspired by her fave black matte YSL purse for the "everyday" collection of lip color. A new shade drops daily from Aug. 20 to 25.

"Makeup in general can be seen as warpaint," Kravitz told Refinery29. "We have to go out into the world and try to feel ourselves and sometimes we need a little boost to feel sexy and confident and strong. Lipstick is a beautifully strong statement."

The Art of Shaving

Luxury men’s grooming company The Art of Shaving announced Aug. 21 a new partnership with the Downton Abbey film, which is set for a Sept. 20 release. The products (pre-shave oil, shaving cream and after-shave balm) feature a Coriander Cardamom scent with basil, lavender, sage and black currant. Ranging from $30 to $160 per item, the Downton Abbey line also includes a safety razor, synthetic brush and razor stand for a proper shave.