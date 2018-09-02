'Parts Unknown' Episodes Featuring Asia Argento Pulled by CNN

Following allegations of sexual assault against Asia Argento, the network has pulled episodes of the travel show on which the Italian actress appeared.

"In light of recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice," the network said in a statement.

Argento, who was dating Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain at the time of his death by suicide in June, appeared on a number of episodes of the travelogue series.

In August, a report in the New York Times alleged Argento, who was a primary accuser of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, had herself sexually assaulted former child actor Jimmy Bennett when he was 17. It was also reported that she paid Bennett $380,000 to silence claims in 2013.

Argento denied Bennett's claims and said Bourdain had paid him off. "Antony [sic] insisted the matter be handled privately and this was also what Bennett wanted," she wrote in a statement last month. "Anthony was afraid of the possible negative publicity that such person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us. We decided to deal compassionately with Bennett's demand for help and give it to him. Anthony personally undertook to help Bennett economically, upon the condition that we would no longer suffer any further intrusions in our life."

Last week, Argento was dropped as a host of X Factor Italy.