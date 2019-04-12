'The Pass' Wins Best Series at Austria's Romy Awards

Austrian comedy 'Love Machine' from director Andreas Schmied won best film honor at the 2019 Romys, held in Vienna on Friday.

The Pass, a mystery thriller series from the producers of The Lives of Others, has won the best series prize at this year's Romys, Austria's leading media honors.

The drama, starring Nicholas Ofczarek and Julia Jentsch as police investigators hunting a serial killer (Franz Hartwig) on the German/Austrian border, aired on European pay-TV broadcaster Sky.

Caroline Link won the feature film directing honor for Der Junge muss an die frische Luft, an adaptation of the best-selling autobiography by German comedian Hape Kerkeling. The film, which has grossed more than $32 million to date, also took the Romy for best cinematography.

Oliver Kienle won the best television writing honor for Bad Banks, the financial thriller starring Paula Beer,which airs on German public broadcaster ZDF.

The Romy's main acting awards will be handed out at a gala ceremony on Saturday night.

