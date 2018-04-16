Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett in Talks for Netflix Comedy 'Otherhood'

'Sex and the City' writer Cindy Chupack will direct.

Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett are in talks to star in the Netflix comedy Otherhood.

Based on the 2008 book Whatever Makes You Happy by William Sutcliffe, the movie will follow three suburban moms who show up to the New York City homes of their sons unannounced.

Cindy Chupack (Sex and the City) will direct from a script she wrote with Mark Andrus.

Jason Michael Berman will produce for Mandalay Pictures with Cathy Shulman for Welle Entertainment. Arquette and Bassett will executive produce.

Arquette, who is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts, will star in the upcoming Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora from director Ben Stiller.

Bassett was last seen on the big screen in Marvel's Black Panther and is set for the next Mission: Impossible installment. She is repped by Gersh, Lighthouse and Fox Rothschild.