Patricia Arquette Talks 'Escape at Dannemora' Love Scenes, Weight Gain, Asking "Who's Allowed to be Sexual?"

Arquette stars in limited series 'Escape at Dannemora' as prison worker Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell, based on the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape.

"It was very intense to feel that energy and see all the dynamics, even briefly, at these prisons," Patricia Arquette told the Drama Actress Roundtable of filming Escape at Dannemora at real prison locations. Arquette stars in the limited series as prison worker Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell, based on the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape.

Arquette gained weight for the role, saying she wanted Tilly to look a certain way, but in her own real life off-set, she recounts being perceived "as an invisible person." Arquette described herself with the weight on as a "matronly, dumpy, middle-aged lady," adding, "you just don't exist."

Arquette performed love scenes with co-stars Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano in the series, telling the roundtable, "I really wanted to do these love scenes. I'm going to gain a bunch of weight and my boobs are going to be giant, and my stomach. And this is the first love scene where I'm not wearing any body makeup and I don't care that it's high-def. It's all a nightmare, but not really."

She made the bold choice to ask, "Who's allowed to be sexual now in this culture? When are women allowed to be sexual? What body type do we have to have?"

Patricia Arquette has one career Oscar (Boyhood), one Emmy (Medium) and two Golden Globes (Boyhood, Escape at Dannemora). She co-stars in the Ben Stiller-directed Showtime limited series with Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano.

The full Drama Actress Roundtable airs July 7 on SundanceTV. Arquette stars on the roundtable along with Emilia Clarke, Christine Baranski, Danai Gurira, Niecy Nash and Michelle Williams. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.