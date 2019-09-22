Patricia Arquette Honors Late Sister Alexis After Emmy Win

During her speech, the actress brought attention to violence against the transgender community following the death of her sister.

The nominated castmembers of Game of Thrones presented Patricia Arquette with her second Primetime Emmy Award.

"OK this is weird, I'm getting an award from the Game of Thrones cast," the actress began her speech. "I'm just terribly grateful for this."

In The Act, Arquette stars alongside Joey King as Dee Dee Blanchard, a mother hoping to keep her daughter under her control. The Hulu series is based on a true toxic relationship between a daughter and her mother who suffers from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

The actress beat out fellow nominees Sharp Objects' Patricia Clarkson, Fosse/Verdon’s Margaret Qualley, Chernobyl’s Emily Watson, as well as When They See Us’ Marsha Stephanie Blake and Vera Farmiga.

In her acceptance speech, Arquette thanked Hulu and co-star Joey King. She also noted how as a 50-year-old woman, she is grateful to be recognized for her work.

"I just have to say I'm grateful to be working at 50 and to be getting the best parts of my life," the actress said.

She also brought attention to violence toward the transgender community, following the death of her sister Alexis Arquette.

"In my heart I am so sad I lost my sister Alexis," she said. "I'm in mourning the rest of my life."

Arquette is also up for the lead actress in a limited series or movie for her work in Escape at Dannemora.