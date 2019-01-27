Patricia Arquette Wins SAG Award, Calls Out Production Companies for Fair Pay

Arquette called out production companies for not paying meal penalties and overtime in her speech —urged actors to check their paperwork since they "depend on that money to survive."

Patricia Arquette won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or miniseries for her role in Escape at Dannemora on Sunday night.

The actress beat out Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson for Sharp Objects, Penelope Cruz for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and Emma Stone for Maniac.

Arquette said onstage, "I thought you were saying 'Patricia Clarkson' so I was like, 'Yeah!'" She went on to thank her fellow nominees, her family, boyfriend and friends. "Thank you to [director] Ben Stiller for your incredible support; thank you for letting me explore the character of Tilly. Thank you to [co-stars] Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano — you are an inspiration."

Arquette, as has become standard for her during acceptance speeches, also took the opportunity to be an advocate. "Some production companies are not paying overtime or meal penalties, so start looking at your paperwork — actors depend on that money to survive," she added.

Arquette finished with, "Thank you, Robert Mueller and everyone working to ensure we have sovereignty for the United States of America."

Backstage, Arquette opened up about the industry and its challenges. "[There is a] women revolution in Hollywood — [but] there was a lot more women writers in the '30s and after the war, and everything seemed to just get worse for women. … When I gave that comment about equal pay and equal speech, I was talking about 98 percent of all industries. … We’re 51 percent of the population. I'm glad this industry is pushing forward, but I hope all industries do the same."

Arquette is a seven-time SAG nominee and this is her first best actress win.

The 2019 SAG Awards, simulcast live on TNT and TBS, took place Jan. 27 at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles. Megan Mullally served as the show's second-ever host, following in the footsteps of Kristen Bell last year.