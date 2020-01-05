Golden Globes: Patricia Arquette Criticizes Trump and Urges Stars to Vote in 2020 During Speech

Accepting the award for best supporting actress in a television series, the winner got political, calling out the president, touching on the Australia fires and more.

Patricia Arquette won the award for best supporting actress in television at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

The actress, who nabbed the honor for her work as Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act, thanked co-star Joe King, the HFPA and more during her speech. But in addition to exhibiting gratitude for her team, the actress used her time to talk world events.

She went on to address the president's tweets, "young people risking their lives" and "people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids' heads."

The actress, who beat out fellow nominees Toni Collette, Meryl Streep, Emily Watson and Helena Bonham Carter, also left viewers and attendees with a message for 2020.

"I beg of us all to give (our children) a better world," Arquette said upon accepting her award at the Beverly Hilton. "We have to ... plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020."

The Sunday night win marks Arquette's third Golden Globe win.

The annual awards show saw Ricky Gervais return as host and aired on NBC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET.