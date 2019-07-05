Patricia Clarkson: Streamers Have "Lifted Women of Over 40, 50 or 60"

The star says there is a "profound shift" in Hollywood as "people are realizing that women can also make you money," adding that streamers "are good for women."

Patricia Clarkson, whose role as Adora Crellin in HBO's Sharp Objects is making her a favorite for a best actress Emmy, at the Karlovy Vary film festival on Friday praised streaming services for providing great roles for women in their original series.

Speaking at the festival in the Czech Republic, where Saturday night she will be honored with a Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema, Clarkson said streaming services had increased the number of great roles for actresses.

"The current Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Warners streaming services are good for women," Clarkson said. "They have single-handedly really lifted women – and women of over 40, 50 or 60. It has given them a vibrant, complex and fertile field in which they now work."

Clarkson, who was due later Friday to present a screening of Isabel Croixet's 2014 film Learning to Drive, in which she stars with Ben Kingsley, said that "many more women behind the camera" were needed and that although talent was key, quotas should not be ruled out.

"There is a groundswell now – a deep and profound shift that is happening in Hollywood," she said. "I think now people are realizing that women can also make you money and we really look good – at all ages. Now producers, studio heads, they want to work with women."

She added: "I think now it is a priority, whereas before it used to be the exception rather than the rule to many big, powerful men in Hollywood."

The Golden Globe and two-time Emmy winner refused to be drawn on her chances for an Emmy this year, but said if she won one for her role in Sharp Objects "it would mean so very much."