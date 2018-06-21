Patrick Dempsey Launches Clothing Collection with Bleusalt

"It was a pleasure to design a collection of my own that I could wear all day, every day," the actor said of creating his first capsule collection for the sustainable luxury brand.

Patrick Dempsey is adding fashion designer to his resume, as the actor has joined forces with Bleusalt to launch his own clothing collection.

"I live in my Bleusalt and it was a pleasure to design a collection of my own that I could wear all day, every day, whether I'm lounging around the house, going out, or traveling. I hope you enjoy this collection as much as I do,” the actor said of the collection in a statement.

The six-piece capsule, inspired by comfort, is designed in sand and gray colors with a price range of $50 to $350. Dempsey’s curated men’s styles include a tide trouser, point polo, big rock blazer, trancas trouser and colony cap. Dempsey also partnered with his wife, Jillian, to design the "big rock boyfriend blazer," which is described as a variation of the men’s blazer with a more feminine fit.

The sustainable luxury brand launched in 2017 by Malibu resident Lyndie Benson, who designs each piece by utilizing fabric cultivated from botanic fibers of the beech tree. Each item in Dempsey’s first collection are named after places in Malibu.

The collection is now available on Bleusalt.