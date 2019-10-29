Patrick Schwarzenegger, Ike Barinholtz Join Amy Poehler Netflix Movie 'Moxie'

Hadley Robinson will lead the adaptation of the Jennifer Mathieu book.

Amy Poehler's sophomore feature for Netflix has added two more to its cast, with Patrick Schwarzenegger set and Ike Barinholtz in final talks to join Moxie.

Based on the book of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu, the feature tells the story of a girl (played by Hadley Robinson) from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school.

Tamara Chestna adapted the movie. Morgan Sackett will produce, along with Poehler and Kim Lessing via their Paper Kite banner, which is behind Netflix series Russian Doll.

Moxie, which has begun filming in Los Angeles, is Poehler's directorial follow-up to the streamer's Wine Country.

Schwarzenegger, repped by UTA, Management 360 and Bloom Hergott, can next be seen in thriller Daniel Isn’t Real.

Barinholtz can currently be seen on Fox animated comedy Bless The Harts which was recently picked up for a second season, and was last seen in Amazon comedy Late Night. He is repped by UTA, Artists First and Morris Yorn.