Patrick Stewart to be Honored at Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards

The 'X-Men' actor will receive the Distinguished Artisan Award on Jan. 11.

Patrick Stewart will take home an accolade at the 2020 Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

The Charlie's Angels and X-Men actor is receiving the Distinguished Artisan Award at the seventh annual event, taking place at The Novo in L.A. Live on Jan. 11.

Stewart's Star Trek co-star Brent Spiner will be on hand to present the award, alongside Star Trek makeup artists James MacKinnon and Michael Westmore, honoring Stewart's six-decade career in film as a Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor. He will next perform his one-man show of A Christmas Carol on Dec. 11 and 13 in New York.

"Sir Patrick Stewart is a legendary actor whose myriad of characters live in our hearts forever. He is so deserving of this special recognition spotlighting his award-winning stage and screen performances, and we celebrate his great collaboration with our talented artists," said Julie Socash, president of the Burbank-based group, in a statement.

Previous recipients of the Distinguished Artisan Award include Melissa McCarthy, Guillermo del Toro, Gary Oldman and Johnny Depp.

Grey's Anatomy makeup artist Thomas Burman and Pirates of the Caribbean hairstylist Martin Samuel will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. Voting runs Dec. 3 to Jan. 3.