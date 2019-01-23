Patrick Wachsberger, 'Marseille' Producer Join Forces to Create New TV Venture

The former Lionsgate film chief and the producer behind 'Marseille' will launch the L.A.-based Picture Perfect Federation to focus on U.S. TV production.

Former Lionsgate co-chair Patrick Wachsberger and Federation Entertainment, the French producer behind Marseille, are joining forces to create an L.A.-based production powerhouse Picture Perfect Federation.

Wachsberger's Picture Perfect and the Paris-based Federation, headed by Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan, will form a joint venture to focus on TV development and production for the U.S.

Wachsberger was at the helm of Lionsgate Motion Picture group, and behind the development of Twilight and La La Land, among other hit films.

Federation was behind Netflix's first French series, the political thriller Marseille starring Gerard Depardieu, and has quickly expanded its international footprint. It raised $18.4 million in funding back in October to focus on English-language productions.

Wachsberger will work with Federation's current L.A.-based TV head Ashley Stern, the development exec who was behind Boardwalk Empire.

"Patrick Wachsberger has long been a game-changer in the market. And we at Federation have also intensely ‘disrupted’ the status quo by attracting and associating the best European talent to our independent studio. The stage is now set for Federation and Patrick Wachsberger to build a major worldwide independent studio which strives to change the game and allow top US and European creative television talent to take control of their own product and success on the global market," said Breton.

“After starting the original Summit in 1993 and its ultimate sale to Lionsgate in 2012, I have been interested in creating content for not just the cinema, but for all platforms. I therefore could not find a better group to partner with than my friends at Federation who in a very short time have created an exciting and game-changing company,” added Wachsberger.

Just five years old, Breton's company is also behind Hulu's Find Me in Paris and CanalPlus' spy drama The Bureau, starring Mathieu Kassovitz. The company has Ryan Engle's thriller Ibiza and The Banker's Wife starring Rosamund Pike currently in development. Parkland director Peter Landesman is also adapting The Bureau for the U.S.

It also acquired format production house WeMake, headed by former Shine France general manager Bouchra Rejani, in 2017. Breton is in the process of additional acquisitions across Europe, in Italy, Germany and the U.K.