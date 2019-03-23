Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Breaks Silence on Prostitution Scandal: "I Am Truly Sorry"

The New England Patriots owner was charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution last month.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is apologizing after being charged in a Florida massage parlor prostitution investigation.

In a statement Saturday, Kraft acknowledged disappointing family, friends, co-workers, fans "and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."

“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks. To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks," he said.

"I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."

Kraft said he has "extraordinary respect for women," adding that his morals were shaped by his late wife.

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years."

He said he expected to be judged by his actions, not just his apology.

"As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect."

Kraft pleaded not guilty last month to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

This week, attorneys for 77-year-old Kraft and other men charged in multiple Florida counties asked a judge to block the release of video recordings that police say shows them engaging in sexual acts. They also protested prosecutors' conditions for entering a diversion program in exchange for dropping the misdemeanor solicitation charges.