Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk to Headline Gender-Tweaked 'Company' on Broadway

The lead role of Bobbie — which has traditionally been named Robert and played by male actors — will be tackled by Lenk, while LuPone will reprise her Olivier Award winning role as Joanne.

Following its run in London’s West End, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical comedy Company is set for a Broadway engagement starring Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk.

Lenk, who is best known for portraying Dina in The Band's Visit, will tackle the lead role of Bobbie. Traditionally, the character has been named Robert and played by male actors — Neil Patrick Harris included — though the West End production introduced Rosalie Craig in the gender-swapped version. LuPone will reprise her Oliver Award-winning role as Joanne.

Set in New York City, the musical is centered around the 35th birthday of Bobbie, whose friends gather at her celebratory party and begin to question why she isn't married yet. The musical includes Sondheim's hit songs "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch" and "Being Alive."

The production will be directed by Marianne Elliot (Death of a Salesman) and produced by Elliot & Harper Productions, for which she serves as artistic director. Liam Steel will choreograph the musical, with Joel Fram as musical supervisor and Bunny Christie heading up the set and costume design.

Preview performances for Company will begin March 2 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with an official opening night scheduled for March 22, 2020 — Sondheim's 90th birthday.

Additional casting for the production will be announced in the near future.