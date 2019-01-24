Patton Oswalt Helps Twitter Critic With Medical Expenses

"See, THIS is why compassion and forgiveness are the best," the comic wrote.

Patton Oswalt on Thursday took a step back after arguing with a Twitter critic over politics and decided to take a closer look at who was behind the handle.

What he discovered broke his heart. "Aw, man," the comic began. "This dude just attacked me on Twitter and I joked back but then I looked at his timeline and he's in a LOT of trouble health-wise. I'd be pissed off too. He's been dealt some shitty cards — let's deal him some good ones. Click and donate — just like I'm about to."

Within the hour, the crowdfunding page set up by the family of Michael Beatty, who is suffering from a number of medical conditions, more than met its goal of $5,000.

Oswalt, an outspoken President Trump critic, does not shy away from engaging with social media users who go after him for his posts and opinions. But this time the outcome was different.

"Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words. You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful words from my mouth could result in such an outpouring. Thank you for this and I will pass this on to my cousin who needs help. A cascade," wrote the Twitter user.

In another post, he wrote, "I want to thank everyone who came to my aid with generous outpourings — and also to @pattonoswalt without whom I would not be the recipient of so much love and support. I'm not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this. And to quote Stuart on Big Bang 'meat tonight'!"

Oswalt could not help himself.

"See, THIS is why compassion and forgiveness are the best — wait, you CRIED?!? You fuckin' pussy! Donation CANCELLED," he tweeted.