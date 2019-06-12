Patty Jenkins on Reuniting With 'Wonder Woman' Star Chris Pine for 'I Am the Night': "I Love Working With the Same People"

"Now at this point, I'm feeling like I just want to keep working with so many of the same actors because it’s so fun," Jenkins told The Hollywood Reporter TV Director Roundtable.

Director Patty Jenkins reunited with Wonder Woman star Chris Pine for her TNT limited series I Am the Night, based on the story of George Hodel, a Los Angeles doctor who was suspected of multiple murders during the 1940s and '50, and is believed to be the Black Dahlia killer. Jenkins spoke to the The Hollywood Reporter’s TV Director Roundtable about developing a strong bonds with actors over multiple projects.

"I've had it happen with several actors, who you get up to speed and you really know that person, so you see this incredible skill set that they’re capable of," Jenkins explained. "Chris and I definitely have that, and I also think that he has a bunch of dimensions to him that I haven't quite seen him explore."

Jenkins admitted, "Now at this point, I'm feeling like I just want to keep working with so many of the same actors because it's so fun."

"I had [Wonder Woman star] Connie Nielsen in [I Am the Night] too, and you just spin her in a whole other direction and watch this whole other side of their personality come out and now you have a shorthand," she told the Roundtable. "I love that. I love working with the same people."

Jenkins has one career Emmy nomination for directing the pilot episode of The Killing. She joins Ava DuVernay, Adam McKay, Jean-Marc Vallée, Ben Stiller and David Nutter for the full TV Director Roundtable, set to air Aug 4. on SundanceTV. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.