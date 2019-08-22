Paul Feig TV Comedy Among Initial Slate From Hyde Park's New Asian Division

Netflix animated musical 'Pashmina' is also among the first projects announced by Hyde Park Entertainment Asia.

Ashok Amritraj's Hyde Park Entertainment Group, which has backed films such as Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Premonition, 99 Homes and Blue Valentine, has launched a new Asian division, with a Paul Feig TV comedy among the first projects.

Hyde Park Entertainment Asia will focus on producing high-profile film and TV projects from Indian and Asian filmmakers to put the spotlight on stories for a global audience. The division's first slate will have a focus on Indian stories for both English and local-language audiences. It includes Netflix's already-announced animated musical, Pashmina, which Gurinder Chadha (Bend it Like Beckham, Blinded by the Light) is set to direct.

While Hyde Park will continue to produce and finance films and television from its headquarters in L.A., the company will also expand its production operations by adding an Asian base in Chennai, India, which joins its European oﬃces in London. Hyde Park and Image Nation Abu Dhabi continue their long-term film financing partnership.

"Now more than ever the Hollywood dream needs to be multicultural and all inclusive," said Amritraj. "I look forward to collaborating with wonderful Indian and Asian talent long into the future to tell unique and authentic stories that reflect our global world."

Alongside Pashmina, other projects include Indian-American half-hour comedy series Break the Room from Paul Feig’s Diversity Initiative Powderkeg and ShivHans Pictures from writers Sameer Gardezi (Modern Family) and Jimy Shah.

Maximum City, based on the book by Suketu Mehta, explores the interconnecting power, politics, and criminal underworld of Mumbai, with Anurag Kashyap (Netflix's Sacred Games, Gangs Of Wasseypur) set as showrunner and director and Good Bad Films co-producing with Hyde Park.

Paradise Towers is an adaptation of the bestselling novel from Shweta Bachchan Nanda – daughter of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan – about the intertwining lives, forbidden romances, and mounting tensions between neighbors in an exclusive Mumbai apartment complex, with Zoya Akhtar (Amazon's Made in Heaven) set to direct.

Young adult fantasy series The Conch Bearer, based on Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s bestselling trilogy, will follow a young boy on a magical adventure. It has been compared to India's own Harry Potter. Imtiaz Ali (Highway, Rockstar) will be the showrunner and direct the pilot for the series, which is being produced by Hyde Park and Window Seat Films (a joint venture between India’s film studio Reliance Entertainment and Ali).

Finally, Deb is an eight-part television series – a modern-day thriller rooted in ancient Indian mythology – from renowned writer-director Nagesh Kukunoor, whose film Dhank won the Crystal Bear Grand Prix at the Berlin International Film Festival.