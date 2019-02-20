Paul Feig to Deliver Keynote Address at Edinburgh TV Festival

The 'Bridesmaids' director is expected to touch on the global film and TV landscape.

Paul Feig, who created the Freaks and Geeks series and directed Bridesmaids and the 2016 female reboot of Ghostbusters, has been tapped to deliver the worldview address at the upcoming Edinburgh TV Festival.

His major address is expected to touch on the global TV and film landscape. Feig also executive produced and directed the U.S. version of The Office and episodes of Mad Men, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation.

Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's alternative programming division, delivered last year's worldview address in Edinburgh, an event that takes place in August.

Feig is also expected to address the current Time's Up movement after he recently launched a female director incubator through his and Laura Fischer's digital content company, Powderkeg. Feig has also been a longtime proponent of the inclusion rider that promotes gender and race diversity in below-the-line jobs on film sets.

"Edinburgh 2019 will be graced by an extraordinary man, blazing a trail of gender equality on and off screen," Graham Stuart, executive chair of the Edinburgh festival, said in a statement.