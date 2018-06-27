Paul Feig to Direct Holiday Romance 'Last Christmas'

Emma Thompson wrote the feature with Bryony Kimmings.

Paul Feig and Emma Thompson are getting in the holiday spirit with Universal's Last Christmas.

Feig is set to direct the London-set holiday romance feature that Thompson wrote with Bryony Kimmings.

Thompson will produce the feature with David Livingstone, who is also the producer on the upcoming Judy Garland movie Judy starring Renee Zellweger. Erik Baiers will oversee production for the studio.

Feig's next release, the Paramount mystery thriller A Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, is set to bow in September.

Thompson, who will next be seen in A24’s The Children’s Act, recently wrapped production on the comedy Late Night, in which she stars opposite Mindy Kaling.