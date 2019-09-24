Paul Feig Honored by Theater Owners With Spirit of the Industry Award

The director, writer and producer is next in theaters with the romantic comedy 'Last Christmas.'

Paul Feig was feted with the National Association of Theatre Owners' Spirit of the Industry award on Monday night in Los Angeles, becoming the second recipient of the annual honor.

The award was created to mark the achievements and dedication of filmmakers who are committed to the theatrical experience. Director Rob Marshall received the tribute last year.

“When it comes to believing in the full-on theatrical experience, and the magic that ensues when the lights go down in a darkened auditorium, Paul Feig has no equal,” NATO president-CEO John Fithian said in a statement. “For our members to be able to say ‘thank you’ to Paul for this commitment is a great honor for us.”

The 57-year-old filmmaker is next in theaters with Last Christmas (due out Nov. 8), a romantic comedy starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson. Co-written by Thompson and playwright Bryony Kimmings, the Universal film — inspired by a George Michael tune — follows a young woman named Kate (Clarke) who takes a job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop in London. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Tom (Golding).

Feig, whose résumé includes Ghostbusters, Bridesmaids, Netflix's Someone Great and A Simple Favor, was presented the award during NATO's fall meeting at the Beverly Hilton.

Last Christmas features the music of late British singer-songwriter Michael and Wham!, including new, unreleased material by the Grammy-winning artist. The film was produced by David Livingstone for Calamity Films, Thompson, and Feig and Jessie Henderson for Feigco Entertainment. Sarah Bradshaw executive produced.

Feig is also writing and directing the monster pic Dark Army for Universal, and producing the Stella Meghie-directed comedy American Princess, starring Issa Rae, for 20th Century Fox/Disney.