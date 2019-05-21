Paul Feig, Jed Mercurio, Bill Hader to Receive Banff Fest Tributes (Exclusive)

'Dear White People' creator Justin Simien is to receive The Hollywood Reporter Impact Award.

Paul Feig, Freaks and Geeks creator and Bridesmaids director, is to receive an award of excellence at the upcoming Banff World Media Festival, organizers said Tuesday.

As Banff unveiled tributes to be given at its Rockies Awards Gala, the festival also announced that Justin Simien, who turned his 2014 feature about college race relations into the Netflix comedy Dear White People, is to receive The Hollywood Reporter Impact Award, given each year to an individual who has made a significant and impactful contribution to screen-based entertainment.

Jed Mercurio (Bodyguard, Line of Duty) is to be honored as Showrunner of the Year, while Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, a 2018 Emmy winner for his HBO comedy, Barry, is to receive the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award.

Other trophy giving will see the A+E Inclusion Award shared by author and survivor Kitti Jones and Surviving R. Kelly producers Brie Miranda Bryant, Dream Hampton and Tamra Simmons. The trio of Surviving R. Kelly producers and Jones will be in Banff to offer the inside story on how their six-part Lifetime documentary changed the R. Kelly conversation overnight, effectively halting his career.

Smallville and Beauty and the Beast star Kristin Kreuk will be honored with the Canadian Award of Distinction, and the Innovative Producer Award will go to Scott Brothers Entertainment, the indie production shingle for Drew and Jonathan Scott, the twin TV hosts of HGTV's Property Brothers.

The Banff World Media Festival will take place June 9-12 in the Canadian Rockies.