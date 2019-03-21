Paul Feig Moves Overall Deal to Universal

The 'Bridesmaids' director and his Feigco Entertainment banner were previously set up at Fox.

Paul Feig is moving to Universal.

The prolific comedy multihyphenate and his FeigCo Entertainment production company have entered into a first-look production agreement with the studio.

The Bridesmaids helmer previously held a first-look deal at 20th Century Fox, signed in 2013.

Universal is set to release Feig's next film, the holiday romance Last Christmas starring Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke, in November. He also is currently developing Eva Longoria's workplace comedy 24-7 at the studio.

"Paul is one of the most distinctive and versatile filmmakers working today, and we are thrilled to welcome him, Jessie Henderson, and the FeigCo team back to Universal. We know they will add to their impressive track record of creating successful films for global audiences that are full of Paul's signature joy, wit and heart," Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said Thursday in a statement.

Feig, repped by CAA and Sloane Offer, is known for female-fronted comedies as the director behind Bridesmaids, Spy and The Heat. An early adopter of the inclusion rider, Feig, through FeigCo, has long championed diversity in film and television.