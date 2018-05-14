Paul Feig, Neal Moritz Join Produced By Conference Lineup

The conference will take place at Paramount Studios on June 9-10.

The Producers Guild of America has added more speakers to the lineup for its annual Produced By Conference.

Paul Feig, Neal H. Moritz, Lori McCreary and Ian Bryce are among the filmmakers who are set to speak at the conference that will be held at Paramount on June 9 and 10.

Also announced was the participants of the Mentoring Roundtables, which give attendees a chance to ask questions about their own projects in development. Stephanie Allain (Dear White People), Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid's Tale) and Jordan Horowitz (La La Land) are among the mentors.

Legendary's Mary Parent, Ronald D. Moore (Outlander) and James F. Lopez (Girls Trip) will participate in the second iteration of the Producers Mashup program. Separated into four tracks -- features, scripted television, unscripted television and digital media -- participants will sit in small group of at a table with a producer or executive and will have 15 minutes to ask questions. When time is up, the filmmakers and execs will move on to the next group.

The full line up of speakers, as well as Mentoring Roundtables and Producers Mashup participants, can be found here.