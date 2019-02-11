Paul Feig, Sam Esmail, Dylan Clark Team for Universal Comedy 'False Alarm' (Exclusive)

Rob Turbovsky and Matteo Borghese will write the script.

Powerhouse producers Dylan Clark, Paul Feig and Sam Esmail have teamed for False Alarm, a comedy newly set up at Universal Pictures.

The studio picked up the pitch from writers Rob Turbovsky and Matteo Borghese, who will also pen the script. The duo have written episodes of HBO’s Silicon Valley and Showtime’s Black Monday, and also worked on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Logline details are being kept secret, but the project is described as being ensemble in nature.

False Alarm comes with a bevy of producers. Feig is producing with his Feigco Entertainment partner Jessie Henderson. Clark is producing with Beau Bauman via Dylan Clark Productions. Also producing is Chad Hamilton via Anonymous Content. (Esmail is producing through his Esmail Corp. banner.)

Universal executive vp production Jon Mone will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Clark produced the Sandra Bullock hit Bird Box for Netflix and was behind Fox’s well-regarded Planet of the Apes trilogy. He also is working Matt Reeves on Warner Bros.’ new take on the Caped Crusader, The Batman.

Feig is currently shooting the romantic comedy Last Christmas starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding for Universal. He previously produced and directed A Simple Favor.

Esmail is the creator of the acclaimed series Mr. Robot and is coming off of directing the Julia Roberts drama Homecoming.

Turbovsky and Borghese are repped by UTA, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson.