Paul Feig, Sarah Barnett to Give Keynote Speeches at Banff Media Festival (Exclusive)

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig and Sarah Barnett, president of entertainment networks at AMC Networks, are set to give keynote speeches at the Banff World Media Festival as the Rocky Mountains-set conference celebrates its 40th anniversary, organizers said Thursday.

They join Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg as speakers at the BANFF Summit Series, a future-focused lineup of keynote sessions from global entertainment execs. Feig, who created the Freaks and Geeks series and directed the 2016 female reboot of Ghostbusters, is expected to address the current Time's Up movement after he recently launched a female director incubator through his and Laura Fischer's digital content company, Powderkeg.

Feig has also been a longtime proponent of the inclusion rider that promotes gender and race diversity in below-the-line jobs on film sets. He was earlier tapped to deliver the worldview address at the upcoming Edinburgh TV Festival.

BBC America president and GM Barnett recently added oversight of AMC, SundanceTV (which she originally oversaw) and comedy-focused sibling network IFC to her purview. As president of entertainment networks for the company, Barnett also oversees SVOD service AMC Premiere.

The 40th Banff World Media Festival will run June 9-12 in the Canadian Rockies.