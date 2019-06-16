Paul Giamatti Talks 'Billions' Season Finale, Urges Tougher Finance Laws

"People think it's a Super Bowl of billionaires that's being played somewhere that doesn't have any effect on us, but it does,” said the Oscar nominee at the Monte Carlo TV Festival.

Paul Giamatti was just as surprised as many viewers that he ended up in harness in the fourth-season finale of Billions. “I enjoy not knowing what is going to happen episode to episode,” he said, speaking at the Monte Carlo TV Festival.

The episode may have been titled “Extreme Sandbox,” but Giamatti was careful to note that the financial shenanigans dealt with in the Showtime series are no joke.

“There's a weird way in which people can just detach themselves from the way these guys behave and think it's a Super Bowl of billionaires that's being played somewhere that doesn't have any effect on us, but it does,” he said, adding a call for tougher financial regulation. The Oscar nominee said the series is showing the lack of political will to make changes. "I think in a way this show displays the complacency people have," he said.

“You have billionaires running the country,” he added. “They're out of control now. There are no laws and in the mess of everything that's going on they've forgotten what these guys are totally unraveling. The government that's in place is very good at hiding it, [President] Trump is very good at throwing other stuff in front of it and making people forget about it while they're robbing everybody blind.”

But while the show's next season ups the stakes, it will remain a mental chess match for season five. “Nobody's going to get shot, nobody will end up in the trunk of a car dead,” he added.