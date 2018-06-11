Paul Hogan to Star As Himself in 'The Very Excellent Mr Dundee'

The film comes as interest in the 'Crocodile Dundee' franchise was re-ignited by a recent Tourism Australia campaign that played during the Super Bowl.

Australian actor and comedian Paul Hogan, best known as the creator and star of Crocodile Dundee, is set to star in The Very Excellent Mr Dundee.

The movie comes following the success of the recent Tourism Australia campaign, Dundee – The Son of A Legend Returns Home, which launched in the U.S. during the Super Bowl and reignited interest in Hogan's most famous role.

In Mr Dundee, Hogan plays a semi-fictional version of himself who is set to receive a knighthood for his services to comedy, But, despite his best efforts, in the run-up to Hogan receiving the award he sees his name and reputation destroyed.

Released in 1986, Crocodile Dundee, remains the top-grossing Australian film ever, both locally and internationally and made Hogan a global star. Hogan went on to make two sequels, 1988's Crocodile Dundee II and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles in 2001.

The new comedy will be set in Los Angeles and starts production in July, with shooting taking place in Australia, Los Angeles and Vancouver.

While the supporting cast is yet to be confirmed Hogan said "to watch this space as I’ve been honoured to have many of my friends and colleagues, whose work I adore, agree to join us for this hilarious new adventure".

Mr Dundee is to be directed by Dean Murphy (Charlie & Boots, Strange Bedfellows) who is also producing alongside Nigel Odell.

Executive producers are Kathy Morgan from LA-based KMI who is handling international sales, Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse from London’s Piccadilly Pictures, Sherman Ng from Singapore’s Salt Media and Andrew Mackie & Richard Payten from Transmission Films. Fulcrum Media Finance and several equity partners complete the financing.