Paul Junger Witt, 'Partridge Family' Producer, Dies at 77

Along with an accomplished TV career, he was also a producer on a number of movies, including 'Dead Poets Society,' 'Three Kings' and 'Insomnia.'

Paul Junger Witt, who produced such classic TV shows as The Partridge Family, Soap and Golden Girls died Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles, his publicist stated. He was 77.

Witt died following a hard fought battle with cancer. Along with his accomplished TV career, Witt was also a producer on a number of movies, including Dead Poets Society, Three Kings and Insomnia.

Beyond his work on the big and small screen, Witt had a passion for the environment which he channeled by being on the California State Park and Recreation Commission for 16 years in the roles of chairman, vice chairman and commissioner. He also served on the board of ecoAmerica, among his involvement with other similar organizations.

Witt was born in New York City March 20, 1941. A 1963 graduate of the University of Virginia, Witt had a seat on the school's council of the arts as well as a membership on the USC School of Cinematic Arts board of councilors.

Witt would meet his future wife, TV writer Susan Harris, in 1973 after he left Columbia Pictures to work with Tony Thomas At Danny Thomas Productions. In 1975, the two men formed Witt/Thomas Productions, then Witt/Thomas/Harris Productions.

Witt and Harris would marry in 1983 and have five children together: Christopher, Anthony, Genevieve, Oliver and Sam.