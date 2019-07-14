Paul McCartney Reunites With Ringo Starr for Dodgers Stadium Show

"My brother. I love you man," McCartney yelled, as Starr immediately stepped behind the drum kit. Eagles guitarist – and Starr’s brother-in-law – Joe Walsh also took to the stage later that night.

Paul McCartney had a special reunion with Ringo Starr during his Saturday night concert at Dodger Stadium, where the pair took to the stage to perform two Beatles classics.

"We’ve got a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone: Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only, Ringo Starr,” McCartney told the Los Angeles audience for his Freshen Up Tour when introducing Starr to the stage. As the crowd erupted into applause, McCartney praised Starr for being his "brother."

The two then launched into performing "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)." McCartney and Starr also joined forces to perform "Helter Skelter" from The White Album.

During Starr's exit, the drummer thanked the audience while McCartney saluted him with his "Peace and love."

Despite the reunion with Starr marking a special moment during the show, McCartney surprised the audience with one more special guest: Eagles guitarist – and Starr’s brother-in-law – Joe Walsh. Walsh joined McCartney onstage to join in on the guitar solos on the Beatles' "The End."

"The best part is we didn’t have a clue what we were doing," the Beatles quipped to the crowd of Walsh's surprise appearance.

Saturday night's show marked McCartney's final night of his U.S. tour.