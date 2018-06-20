Paul McCartney Sets New Album 'Egypt Station'

The upcoming album is named after one of the former Beatles’ paintings.

After hinting at new music and the release of a double A-Side single, today, Paul McCartney announced the release of his 17th studio album, Egypt Station, for Sept. 7 on Capitol Records.

The announcement of the upcoming album, Egypt Station, named after one of the former Beatles’ paintings, comes as extremely exciting news to fans who’ve been waiting almost 5 years for new McCartney music.

The rock legends most recent album NEW had immense success and fans can only hope for even greater music this time around. “Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different location," McCartney said in a statement. "So it gave us some idea to base all the song around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

He's also released two new tracks -- “I Don’t Know,” and “Come On To Me” -- and if they are any indication of what to expect, we’re in for a wild ride of head banging rock, as well as heartfelt ballads. Both singles, along with the rest of the album were produced in by Greg Kurstin and recorded between L.A, London, and Sussex.

The album coming this summer will include a track list of 14 songs, all capturing the essence of the place they were recorded, allowing the listener to find themselves seemingly moving to each destination with singer-songwriter himself. Featuring everything from acoustic meditation tracks, to head bangers, to a multi-movement closer, Egypt Station will be a musical journey with destination for everyone.

Pre-order for Egyptian Station is available here. Listen to “I Don’t Know,” and “Come On To Me” here.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.