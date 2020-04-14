Paul McCartney Targets Chinese Wet Markets for Pandemic: "It Is a Little Bit Medieval Eating Bats"

"Whoever is responsible for this is at war with the world and itself," the Beatles musician said.

Paul McCartney on Tuesday called Howard Stern to give an update on how he is doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Beatles icon told the SiriusXM host he is currently in Sussex, separated from his wife, who was in New York when the stay-at-home order was put into place.

McCartney began by telling Stern the mood of England and America reminded him of the countries after World War II.

"A lot of people are pulling together and it is a great thing," he said. "It is inspiring."

Stern then brought up China's wet markets — which sell freshly slaughtered animals — that some have blamed for the pandemic. McCartney, an outspoken animal lover, did not mince words about his feelings.

"I really hope that this will mean the Chinese government says 'Ok guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here.' Let's face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats," he said.

McCartney proposed stars, such as himself and Stern, call for the markets to be done.

"It's not a stupid idea, it is a very good idea," he said. "They don't need all the people dying. And what's it for? All these medieval practices. They just need to clean up their act. This may lead to it. If this doesn't, I don't know what will."

Continued McCartney, "They might as well be letting off atomic bombs because it's affecting the whole world. Whoever is responsible for this is at war with the world and itself."

He acknowledged there would be push back since those markets have existed for so long, but he added, "They did slavery forever too, but you have to change things at some point."