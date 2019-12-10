Paul McCartney Teams With Netflix on 'High in the Clouds' Animated Feature

The Beatles icon co-wrote the children's book, first published in 2005, and will produce and contribute songs to the feature-length adaptation.

Paul McCartney is teaming with Netflix and Gaumont on an animated feature based on the musician's own children's novel High in the Clouds.

Written by McCartney together with Geoff Dunbar and Philip Ardagh and first published in 2005, High in the Clouds follows an imaginative teenage squirrel named Wirral who finds himself pulled into a ramshackle gang of teenage rebels who live high in the clouds after he accidentally antagonizes Gretsch the owl, the tyrannical leader (and fabulous singer!), who steals the voice of anyone who upstages her.

McCartney is producing and contributing songs to the feature, which is being directed by Oscar nominee Timothy Reckart (Head Over Heels) from a screenplay by Jon Croker (Paddington, Paddington 2).

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix," said McCartney, whose previous animation credits include 1984's Rupert and the Frog Song, also with Dunbar, which won a BAFTA for best animated short film and became the best-selling short video of the year.

"They complement what is already an amazing team with Gaumont and we can think of no one better to be working with to bring our film to a global audience. I’ve always loved animated films and this is a hugely important passion project for me. I can’t wait for the world to see it."

Alongside McCartney, other producers include Bob Shaye (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Golden Compass), the late Michael Lynne (who first set up the project with Shaye and McCartney), Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan and Terry Kalagian (Gaumont)

"Bringing the world a new animated film from the heart and mind of the brilliant Paul McCartney is undoubtedly one of the greatest thrills we've experienced at Netflix," said Netflix's director of original animated films, Gregg Taylor. "We're beyond grateful to be partnering with Nicolas and the Gaumont team on High in the Clouds and with Tim at the helm, this whimsical story celebrating individuality and the unifying power of music is in great hands."