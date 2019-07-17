Paul McCartney to Write 'It's a Wonderful Life' Stage Musical

Producers are aiming for a late 2020 launch of the show.

Paul McCartney is writing his first stage musical, an adaptation of the classic movie It's a Wonderful Life.

The former Beatle is collaborating with Billy Elliot playwright Lee Hall, who also wrote the screenplay for Rocketman, as well as West End producer Bill Kenwright.

McCartney said he'd never considered writing a musical, but after meeting Kenwright and Hall three years ago, "found myself thinking this could be interesting and fun."

Hall said McCartney's "wit, emotional honesty and melodic brilliance brings a whole new depth and breadth to the classic tale."

Frank Capra's 1946 film starred James Stewart in the story of George Bailey, a small-town banker wracked with regret who is shown the value of his life by a guardian angel.

Producers said they are aiming for a late 2020 launch for the show. Its dates and venue have not been released.