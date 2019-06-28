Paul Scheer Co-Creating Interactive Show for Eko (Exclusive)

The buddy comedy is part of a multi-series deal between the entertainment technology startup and Bullitt, the filmmaker collective created from Justin Lin, Todd Makurath and the Russo brothers.

Creative studio Bullitt has inked a multi-series deal with interactive entertainment platform Eko and has tapped comedy writers Paul Scheer and Nick Giovannetti for its first project.

Bullitt, which was founded by Justin Lin, Todd Makurath and Anthony and Joe Russo, will produce scripted and unscripted projects for Eko's choose-your-own-adventure style storytelling platform. "Bullitt and Eko share a vision that creators and viewers should be able to have a real-time conversation with one another, where the viewer’s choices not only matter but utterly determine how they experience the show and what happens next," Eko CEO Yoni Bloch said in a statement.

The first show ordered under the partnership is Scroll Wheel of Time, a time-traveling buddy comedy set to be released in 2020. Scheer and Giovannetti are reteaming on the project after working together on projects for Adult Swim and Marvel Comics. Scheer tells THR that "bridging this gap between the things that we love about games but also how we watch TV, that was really exciting to me."

In Scroll Wheel of Time, an up-and-coming rap duo from Atlanta are given an old-school iPod that is actually a time-traveling device. Each track they select sends them back to that time period to meet the artist. Throughout the story, viewers will be able to choose how the rappers interact with the musical icons they meet.

"Our story is going to have a beginning, middle and end," says Scheer, explaining that the experience will be split up into approximately seven-minute installments that, when watched together, total about two hours. "What becomes fun is how you get there. We want people to go back and play this three times."

Bullitt and Eko are also in development on sci-fi show Second Chance from video game creator Christian Cantamessa and Richard Elliott and unscripted shows Escape This! and Skate Wars. The deal between the two companies, brokered by Sean Marks at Marks Law Group, builds on Bullitt's work with Google on Help, an immersive, live-action film directed by Lin.

Eko, which counts industry veteran Nancy Tellem as chairman and is known for creating interactive music videos for artists including Bob Dylan, Wiz Khalifa and Carly Rae Jepsen, also has forged a joint venture with Walmart to create an interactive video platform.