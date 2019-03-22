Paul Simon to Headline Outside Lands Festival

The former Simon & Garfunkel singer is bucking his "retirement" to take the stage at the Aug. 9-11 festival.

The Graceland singer will be headlining Outside Lands in San Francisco and donating the entire net proceeds from his performance to local environmental non-profits, festival promoters Another Planet Entertainment announced today. While the rest of the lineup won't drop til next week, the announcement that the former Simon & Garfunkel singer is hitting the stage at Golden Gate Park gives the long-running festival serious bragging rights and helps it stand out in a crowded festival field dominated mostly by young headliners and contemporary acts.

Simon will take the stage for the Aug. 9-11 festival nearly one year after wrapping his Homeward Bound Farewell Tour with a final two-and-a-half-hour show show at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in September where he closed with "Sound of Silence" before walking off stage and telling fans "It means more than you can know." Simon's decision to play Outside Lands is technically in line with his 2018 retirement, where he said he was finished touring but not recording music or performing live.

“I’m looking forward with great anticipation to playing at Golden Gate Park this summer," Simon said in a statement. "This will be my first appearance there, and it’s an honor to join the long line of musicians who’ve given the park its sanctified musical heritage. I’m equally pleased to be playing in San Francisco with its well-deserved reputation for being in the forefront of environmental issues. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be of service to this vital cause.”

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.