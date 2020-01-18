STYLE Paul Walker’s Personal Car Collection Brings in Over $2.3M at Auction 4:32 PM PST 1/18/2020 by Ingrid Schmidt FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy Barrett-Jackson; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Paul Walker and three of his cars sold in the Arizona auction. Car experts weigh in on the star power of the late actor, as 21 cars, trucks and motorcycles he owned were auctioned for over $2.3 million by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona. Star of the Fast and Furious franchise, Paul Walker was an avid automobile aficionado and racer himself — a passion shared with his father and grandfather, who once raced factory cars for Ford. The actor co-owned the now-shuttered race car shop Always Evolving in Valencia and inspired a new generation of gearheads, before his untimely death at age 40 in a car accident in 2013. From Wednesday, Jan. 14 through Saturday Jan. 18, the actor’s personal collection of 21 cars, trucks and motorcycles hit the auction block as part of a Barrett-Jackson sale in Scottsdale, Arizona. And the final sales added up to $2,333,450, according to Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett Jackson. "Paul Walker has been compared to a modern-day Steve McQueen, who lived his passion for racing in every aspect of his life," Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter. "[He] has inspired entire generations of car lovers. We worked closely with a close friend of Paul’s who helped care for Paul’s collection following his death; he was responsible for consigning and prepping the vehicles for the auction. Paul’s daughter, Meadow, kept a few vehicles she had a connection with." The big draw came on Saturday, Jan. 18, when a series of five white BMW M3 Lightweight Editions hit the block, a rarity as they were produced in a limited quantity of 126. The 1995 E36, with just 4,600 miles, brought in the highest dollar amount of the lot: $385,000. The other four drew prices from $220,000 to $258,500. "Even without Walker’s name on them, these are incredibly valuable cars that serious collectors would bid on," says Tom Stahler, managing editor of ClassicCars.com Journal. "They’re basically factory-built race cars. Why Walker had five of them? Perhaps he was planning on putting together a racing team. "Paul was a racer at heart," adds Jackson, who added as a point of "star power" comparison that he auctioned a BMW M3 Lightweight in 2018 for $121,000. "We’re told he spent countless hours on the track perfecting his racing skills. The question of whether he intended to build a racing team is something we may never know. When Paul purchased the five BMW M3 Lightweights, he envisioned them as his own investment vehicle." Also on Saturday, a 1991 BMW M3 E30 (with 7,644 miles) went for $220,000, while a 1988 version of the car (with 32,269 miles) got $165,000. Only 5,115 M3s were sold in the United States between 1988 and 1991, and even those with high mileage have gone for upwards of $60,000. While Walker never drove the zero-mileage 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S, gifted to him by a fellow car enthusiast before being placed into storage, according to auction notes, the car still brought in $95,700. Prior to Saturday, the car that brought in the highest dollar amount, on Jan. 16, was a 2009 Nissan 370Z used as an "extra" in Fast Five that Walker did not drive in the film, with 3,092 miles on the odometer—sold for $105,600. Also on Thursday, a 1989 Nissan Skyline R32 (with a stripped interior, racing seat, full roll cage, and fire extinguisher) went for $100,100 and a custom 1967 Chevy Nova with an engine upgrade went for $60,500. Stahler translated the value of Walker’s star power. "A 370Z would probably get an average of $30,000 to $50,000 tops," he tells THR. "And there was a lot of patina and a lot of scratches on the R32, where they pulled the rear wing off; that was a very basic car that would have brought in $30,000 tops and it got [$100,100]. In comparison, there was another really nice R32 Skyline [not owned by Walker] that went across the block an hour before and got $40,000. To be honest, if I was going to get a car to drive, I would have bought the one that sold for $40,000." Stahler continued: "Paul Walker is completely identified with the tuner-drifter part of car culture; Gen Xers and Millennials identified with him. It’s such a shame that he was killed, because he would have been this generation’s Jay Leno; unfortunately, he became this generation’s James Dean." All proceeds from the auction will go to a trust for Walker’s 21-year-old daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, who manages the Paul Walker Foundation, dedicated to providing grants and scholarships that benefit marine science. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Ingrid Schmidt Ingrid.Schmidt@thr.com IngridSchmidt_